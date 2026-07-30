Former Trump ally calls for president to be removed from office

Alex Jones says Trump should face impeachment over military escalation.

Donald Trump has lost plenty of political allies over the years, but few reversals are as striking as the latest criticism coming from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Long known as one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters, Jones is now urging lawmakers to remove the president from office, arguing that Trump’s handling of the conflict with Iran has pushed the United States toward a wider war.

Speaking during a livestream on X, Jones argued that Congress should step in before the situation escalates further. He claimed lawmakers should invoke the War Powers Resolution and went even further by calling for Trump’s removal under the 25th Amendment or through impeachment.

“The big issue is how to stop Trump. We have to have Congress go for the War Powers [Resolution]. They have three times tried to vote War Powers—they’re supposed to authorize a war. This is a war; they’re getting the draft ready. If this isn’t a war, nothing’s a war. This is absolutely out of control, and so I’m calling for it right now—25th Amendment, impeachment, whatever needs to happen to get this front and center to get control of our country.”

Jones framed his criticism around what he sees as an increasingly dangerous military strategy in the Middle East, arguing that the administration has crossed a line that Congress should not ignore.

Defense bill also draws fire

Beyond the conflict with Iran, Jones also attacked Trump’s backing of the trillion-dollar National Defense Authorization Act. He criticized provisions aimed at expanding technological cooperation between the U.S. and Israeli militaries, describing the president’s support for the legislation as grounds for impeachment.

The bill has already cleared the House of Representatives but remains stalled in the Senate.

Warning of wider consequences

Jones expanded on his concerns during his podcast, where he argued that a larger conflict would threaten both civil liberties and the U.S. economy.

“If you think it’s crazy now, imagine what’s coming with this: they want us in a total war so they can censor and take our freedoms and nationalize everything, and push us aside with AI. This is a disaster. We are facing tyranny that the public’s awakening. We’ve gotta come together and transcend left and right, and we have to say no to an expanded war that will definitely destroy the economy, kill a bunch of our troops.”

The comments represent one of the sharpest public breaks yet between Trump and a figure who spent years championing his presidency, highlighting growing divisions among some of the president’s most loyal supporters over U.S. foreign policy.