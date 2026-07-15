FIFA’s referee appointment sparks conspiracy claims ahead of England vs Argentina

Referee controversy explodes before England and Argentina battle for a place in the World Cup final.

A place in the World Cup final is on the line as England and Argentina renew one of football’s greatest rivalries in Wednesday’s semi-final in Atlanta.

Few international fixtures carry the same history. Decades of unforgettable matches, political undertones and footballing drama have turned England versus Argentina into one of the sport’s defining rivalries. This time, however, both camps have made it clear they want the spotlight to remain firmly on the football.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the sixth World Cup meeting between England and Argentina, with the winner booking a place in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain at MetLife Stadium.

The rivalry stretches back to England’s triumph on home soil in 1966 and includes Diego Maradona’s unforgettable “Hand of God” and “Goal of the Century” during Argentina’s famous victory in Mexico in 1986. Their most recent World Cup clash came in 2002.

Defending champions Argentina arrive after another demanding knockout campaign. Lionel Scaloni’s side needed extra time in both the Round of 16 against Cape Verde and the quarter-final against Switzerland before sealing a 3-1 victory thanks to late goals from Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez.

Referee appointment sparks controversy

Much of the pre-match discussion has focused on the referee rather than the players.

FIFA has appointed American official Ismail Elfath to oversee the semi-final, prompting criticism from sections of the British media.

Outlets including the Daily Mail and GB News have described Elfath as Lionel Messi’s “favorite referee,” pointing to the Argentine captain’s impressive record in matches officiated by the American.

Elfath served as the fourth official during the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina defeated France to lift the trophy. Since Messi’s move to Inter Miami, he has also officiated several matches involving the Argentine superstar, including the 2023 Leagues Cup final.

Some British reports have gone further, alleging FIFA has favored Argentina throughout the tournament, particularly following controversial officiating decisions during the quarter-final against Switzerland.

Argentina reached the last four after advancing from a group containing Algeria, Austria and Jordan before eliminating Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds.

England now stands between the reigning world champions and another appearance in football’s biggest match.

Elfath will take charge of his fourth game of the tournament after previously officiating Netherlands vs Japan, Spain vs Uruguay and Brazil vs Norway.

Whichever side prevails in Atlanta will earn the right to face Spain in the World Cup final, while the losing team will see its tournament come to an end one match short of the ultimate prize.