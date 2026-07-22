Widow of Trump rally victim makes explosive new claim two years after assassination attempt

Fresh report fuels conspiracy claims over Trump assassination attempt.

Questions surrounding the assassination attempt on Donald Trump continue to linger two years after the shooting that stunned the United States. Fresh claims from the widow of one of the victims are now adding another layer to a case that still leaves many searching for answers.

Speaking publicly, she says she no longer believes the attack was carried out solely by a lone gunman.

The victim’s widow, whose husband was the former fire chief killed during the campaign rally in Pennsylvania, told The Mirror US that she suspects forces inside the government were involved.

“I think it was an inside job, somewhere within the government,” she said.

Her comments come as questions continue to surround the circumstances of the attack, despite the gunman having been identified and killed by Secret Service snipers within seconds.

Authorities have never publicly established a clear motive for the 20-year-old attacker, who left behind no manifesto or explanation.

New report highlights security failures

Fuel has also been added to the debate by a newly released report examining the security response on the day of the shooting.

According to the findings, at least 100 radio communications warning about a suspicious individual failed to reach the personnel responsible for protecting the rally.

Investigators also found that the absence of a unified command centre made it significantly more difficult for local law enforcement officers to relay urgent information before shots were fired.

Those revelations have prompted renewed scrutiny of how the security operation was coordinated.

Alongside her allegations, the widow has urged President Donald Trump to ensure the case receives continued attention.

She is calling for authorities to take direct responsibility for pursuing the investigation until, in her view, everyone responsible has been identified and brought to justice.

Her remarks are likely to reignite debate over one of the most shocking political attacks in recent American history, as unanswered questions surrounding the shooting continue to attract public attention.