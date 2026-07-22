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France approves social media ban for children under 15

August M August M
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Emmanuel Macron
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Growing up digital means scrolling through endless feeds from a very early age.

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Parents everywhere worry about screen time. Now, one major European nation is stepping in with a bold new plan to reshape childhood online, reports The Guardian.

Plugging the feed

French lawmakers voted overwhelmingly this week to bar young teenagers from popular social media apps. The Guardian reported that the National Assembly passed the landmark bill by a vote of 279 to 81 after Senate approval.

The sweeping law makes France the first EU nation to ban children under fifteen from apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. President Emmanuel Macron championed the policy as a key reform.

Hailing the vote online, Macron praised the move. “France is leading the way in Europe when it comes to protecting our children and teenagers,” Macron said in a video posted on social media.

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Before enforcement begins, top judges must formally review the law. “The Constitutional Council must now rule on it, and then it will be time to take action to make this measure a reality and protect our children online,” he added on X.

Proving your age

The government will roll out the ban in two stages. Starting September 1, under-fifteens cannot open new social media accounts. Existing accounts face shutdown by January 2027.

Digital Minister Anne Le Hénanff promised that users’ personal data will stay safe during verification. “For four months, all of us in France will have to prove our age,” she told journalists. “If someone is under 15, the account will be closed.”

Lawmakers place the full burden of enforcement on the tech platforms. Expressing confidence in the industry, Assembly member Laure Miller told AFP that tech companies already have the tools they need. “The major platforms are, in my view, largely ready,” assembly member Laure Miller told AFP.

Global ripple effect

French health experts previously warned that platforms like Instagram harm adolescents, especially young girls. The law also bans mobile phones in high schools to reduce classroom distractions.

Online encyclopedias and educational tools are exempt from the ban, and parents face no financial penalties if children bypass the system.

France joins Australia in pushing back against tech giants, as European Union officials test similar age-checking systems.

Sources: The Guardian, AFP, X

This article is made and published by August M, who may have used AI in the preparation

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