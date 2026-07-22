Experts warn of potential Chinese military action as US focuses on Iran

The ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East is rapidly burning through critical American military supplies. I

When a nation gets bogged down in one region, the world does not simply stand still.

Rivals across the globe watch every move, searching for any opening to strike.

And right now, a growing distraction in the Middle East could trigger an even bigger explosion across the Pacific.

Draining the arsenal

The ongoing military confrontation in the Middle East is rapidly burning through critical American military supplies. It is becoming a massive headache for Washington.

Financial Times analyst Gideon Rachman pointed out that the United States currently lacks a clear plan for victory against Tehran.

Instead of a quick resolution, heavy fighting has forced the Pentagon to consume vast quantities of high-tech weaponry. According to Ziare.com, the United States exhausted thirty percent of its Tomahawk cruise missiles during the opening weeks of the conflict alone.

Half of all Patriot interceptors in the American arsenal were also fired off in that same brief window. Rebuilding those depleted stocks will take years. That leaves American military planners facing a dangerous defense deficit.

The severe shortage matters deeply. Those exact munitions were originally assigned to protect Taiwan, leaving defense officials deeply worried about potential vulnerabilities in the Pacific.

Eyes on Beijing

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper noted at the Aspen Security Forum that the White House hoped to achieve basic goals in Iran. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz without tariffs and capping nuclear programs were the main objectives.

With those initial objectives slipping away, the prolonged crisis threatens to create a dangerous strategic window.

Experts warn that China could take military action against Taiwan while Washington remains entirely consumed by the Iranian stalemate.

Ground options look equally grim for the White House. Retired US General Barry McCaffrey warned that securing the region by force would require 600,000 troops and could last a full year.

Every interceptor fired near the Persian Gulf leaves the Indo-Pacific far more vulnerable. As American weapons stocks dwindle, a distant war in the Middle East might ultimately set the stage for an even larger global crisis.

Sources: Financial Times, Ziare.com, Aspen Security Forum