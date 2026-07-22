Trump faces backlash after White House delays transfer of fallen US troops

Outrage grows after White House postpones ceremony for Americans killed overseas.

Public ceremonies honoring fallen service members rarely become political flashpoints. That changed after the White House announced a last-minute delay to the dignified transfer of two Americans killed while supporting a U.S. mission in the Middle East, prompting a wave of criticism aimed at President Donald Trump.

The postponement quickly sparked accusations that the families of the fallen had been treated with disrespect.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt initially announced on X that Trump would attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

“President Trump will attend the dignified transfer of our fallen heroes tomorrow evening at Dover Air Force Base. The President and the entire White House are praying for their families,” the statement said.

Leavitt also shared a post from the White House Rapid Response account featuring a Truth Social message from Trump that read:

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!”

Hours later, however, Leavitt announced that the plans had changed.

“The dignified transfer is no longer taking place tomorrow. The exact day and time are still being finalized.”

No explanation for the postponement was included in the statement.

Social media backlash follows

The announcement triggered an immediate reaction online, with several users questioning why the ceremony had been delayed.

“Such disrespect for the families of the fallen. Change the date depending on whether Donnie’s in the mood or not. Disgusting,” one user wrote on X according to The Irish Star.

Another questioned whether the timing of the ceremony should depend on the president’s schedule.

“To when? When Trump can fit it in between rounds of golf?”

A third commenter went further, blaming Trump for the deaths because of his role in the conflict involving Iran.

The transfer concerns the remains of First Lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Hawaii, and Private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

According to the information released, both service members were killed in Jordan while supporting a U.S. mission targeting the Islamic State group.

Their deaths occurred on Saturday, although authorities have not publicly disclosed the exact circumstances surrounding how they were killed.