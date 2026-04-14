From global security to 20 daily calls: Zelensky speaks candidly

The president addressed a range of issues in a recent interview, touching on both international developments and everyday experiences. His remarks offered a broader perspective on leadership during a time of ongoing uncertainty.

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Speaking on Alastair Campbell’s “Leading” podcast, in a measured and steady tone, Zelensky addressed growing debate over how long the United States will remain as engaged in NATO at its current level.

According to Latvija Avize, he suggested that countries such as the United Kingdom, Norway and Turkey, alongside Ukraine, could still hold their ground against Russia. But it would mean taking on more responsibility without relying as heavily on Washington, a shift that could reshape Europe’s security approach.

Zelensky also pointed to what he sees as misplaced confidence among some American politicians when it comes to Russian President Vladimir Putin, arguing that such trust does not reflect the reality Ukraine has faced since the invasion.

Pressure and reality

American public backing continues to play a central role for Ukraine, Zelensky said, describing it as a source of steady support as the war continues.

He also spoke about the emotional weight of his position, particularly when meeting parents who have lost children in the conflict.

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Those encounters, he indicated, are among the most difficult parts of his work.

There was a brief pause as he described these moments, before moving on. They are part of the job now, far removed from official briefings and strategic discussions, but no less significant.

Calls from home

Alongside these remarks, Zelensky turned to a more personal topic. Despite the pressures of leading a country at war, he remains in close contact with his mother, a retired engineer.

“I speak with my mother almost every day – she calls me,” he said, adding with a slight smile that he does not always manage to call first.

Missing a call tends to bring an immediate response.

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“If I don’t answer, I’m in trouble! I get 10 or even 20 phone calls from her. So it’s better to answer the first time.”

The exchange was brief, but it added a human note to an otherwise serious discussion, showing how everyday connections continue even under extraordinary circumstances.

Sources: Latvija Avize, Leading Podcast