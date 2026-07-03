White House staff share mold concerns after Donald Trump carpets his bathroom

Keeping a wet rug clean proved incredibly difficult for the household employees.

Moving into a new home always comes with a list of personal decorating demands.

But some folks just want things a certain way. Even the most famous residence in the world is not immune to bizarre interior design choices.

A damp problem

A newly released book dives deep into the daily routines of the first family. New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan just published an explosive account of the current administration.

According to The Independent, the publication reveals a highly unusual request from President Donald Trump. He demanded wall-to-wall carpeting in his private White House bathroom.

Television host Chris Hayes discussed the strange detail during a recent episode of MS NOW. Reading directly from the text, he noted that the area near the shower was constantly soaked.

“I’ve never in my life encountered carpeting in the bathroom, but this apparently is a real Donald Trump must-have,” Hayes remarked on the broadcast.

Managing the mess

Keeping a wet rug clean proved incredibly difficult for the household employees. The authors noted that workers constantly worried about dangerous mold growing underneath the damp floors.

Swan appeared on the television program to explain how the building staff handled the messy situation. Workers eventually decided to place a smaller scrap of rug directly over the wettest spots. This protected the main floor.

“Residence staff’s solution to the damp problem, or the mold, potential mold problem, was to get essentially a small piece of carpet and overlay it as if it was a bath mat on top of the other carpet in front of the shower, and then substitute and rotate that carpeting,” Swan explained.

Caught in the middle

The bathroom flooring is not the only source of domestic drama. According to The Independent, the commander in chief loves to rearrange the private quarters. He usually starts moving heavy furniture around whenever First Lady Melania Trump travels away from the capital.

Haberman and Swan wrote that these sudden redecorating sprees create major headaches for the people working there. They noted that employees often felt “caught between the two Trumps” during these tense moments.

The president has completely rejected the stories detailed in the popular new release. Taking his frustration online, he quickly dismissed the reporting as “mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction” on Truth Social.

Sources: The Independent, MS NOW