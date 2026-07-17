Gavin Newsom calls for Trump’s removal after ‘mad king’ speech

Newsom dismissed the broadcast as an effort to manipulate the upcoming midterm elections.

When a major political figure takes to the airwaves, the immediate reaction from the opposing side is rarely quiet.

High-profile speeches often trigger intense waves of public criticism and political maneuvering as the next big election approaches.

This time, a prominent state leader did not hold back his anger after watching a late-night national broadcast.

A sharp attack

California Governor Gavin Newsom launched a fierce verbal assault on Thursday night following a controversial address by President Donald Trump.

According to HuffPost, the commander-in-chief used his time on television to repeat heavy claims regarding widespread voter fraud.

Newsom quickly dismissed the entire broadcast as a direct effort to manipulate the upcoming midterm elections. He warned that the rhetoric was specifically designed to help shift the balance of power toward the president’s political allies.

The governor used highly colorful language to mock the conspiracy theories presented during the speech, according to a report by journalist Ed Mazza. He suggested the presentation lacked any real credibility or factual backing.

“Well, the only thing missing tonight from Donald Trump’s speech was tin foil,” Newsom remarked during his late-night response. “This was a legitimate 25th Amendment moment, the ramblings of a mad king.”

Invoking the rules

The mention of the constitutional rule raised eyebrows across the political landscape. The 25th Amendment outlines a specific legal process where top officials can declare a sitting leader unfit to serve.

Newsom insisted that the alarming claims were nothing more than a desperate strategy to protect a fragile political party.

He told audiences that the White House is acting out of deep fear over the upcoming vote.

“He wants to rig the election in 2026. He knows he’s going to lose. He needs to rig the election before one vote was cast,” Newsom stated plainly. “That’s what that whole thing was about tonight.”

Eyes on the future

While the president himself is not running for office this autumn, his low standing in public polls is putting serious pressure on local candidates. Many national experts believe the current administration could face massive defeats in Congress.

Newsom is widely expected to mount his own campaign for the White House in the next presidential race.

He urged citizens to head to the polling stations in massive numbers to push back against the current political trajectory.

The governor concluded his message with a strong call to action for voters across the country. He pleaded with the public to use their ballots to “end Donald Trump’s presidency as we know it.”

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Sources: Huffpost, Ed Mazza, AP