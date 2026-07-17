Voters are sick of Trumps constant lies: “He is the most insane liar on this planet”

Many frustrated viewers felt they had already heard the exact talking points before.

When a leader discusses global conflicts on television, viewers expect new updates.

That did not happen this time. Instead, audiences noticed a very familiar script, leading critics to accuse the president of sounding like a broken record.

Stuck on repeat

Donald Trump faced online mockery following his latest interview on Fox News. The conversation focused heavily on military tensions with Iran and a potential new agreement.

The broadcast quickly caught the attention of social media users according to The Irish Star. Many frustrated viewers felt they had already heard these exact talking points before.

One user on X shared a short video clip of the segment. “He is the most insane liar on this planet,” the critic wrote in the caption. “It’s incredible. He has told this same lie like fifty times!”

The latest claims

Trump confidently asserted that officials reached an understanding three days prior. The interviewer then pushed him to explain exactly when the two sides last spoke.

“Well not me, but let’s say my representatives,” Trump replied. “I have spoken to them, but my representatives over the course of well, actually, an hour ago.”

He then elaborated on the mindset of the Iranian leadership. “They want to make a deal, but every time they make a deal they break it,” he stated.

A grim warning

Trump then revealed the severe ultimatum his team delivered to the foreign government. He made it clear that the stakes were incredibly high.

“You better make a deal. You’re not going to have anybody left,” he recalled telling them. “We’re being very careful with the civilian population as you know. But, I said ‘you better make a deal. You’re not going to have anything left’.”

When asked if a breakthrough would actually happen, Trump offered a vague response. “They should. I don’t know if they will or not,” he concluded.

Losing the audience

Commenters quickly flooded the video with deep skepticism, feeling the rhetoric did not match reality.

“Trump has been repeating the same line for six months,” one person pointed out. Another viewer added sharply, “Of all the things that didn’t happen, this didn’t happen the most.”

“That’s the 582nd time since the start of the war that Trump has claimed Iran contacted him to make a deal, so it’s either a record number of deals or Trump is lying,” another user noted. The frustration was obvious.

The Irish Star also reported separate online concerns this week regarding photos showing the president with an unusual hand appearance.

Sources: Irish Star, Fox News, X