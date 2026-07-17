Pete Hegseth fires back at safety critics after wild beach scare

Military air shows have a long history of thrilling crowds with jaw-dropping stunts and raw power.

But when these massive aircraft get a little too close to the public, the line between an exciting spectacle and a genuine hazard quickly thins out, reports Irish Star.

Danger on the beach

A sunny morning at a Florida beach turned into absolute chaos this week during a military demonstration. On Wednesday, a U.S. Navy Blue Angels jet flew dangerously close to a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola.

Terrified onlookers were filmed screaming and ducking for cover as the roaring fighter jet tore past. The extreme wind and pressure from the low pass immediately sent beach canopies flying, triggering a blinding dust storm.

Following the public uproar, military officials scrambled to address the incident. The U.S. Navy announced it is currently reviewing safety procedures after admitting that the aircraft “flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach.”

The reckless stunt drew immediate criticism from politicians. On the social media platform X, former Representative Adam Kinzinger blasted the flight path. He wrote, “This is not safe. I’m all for low passes, seriously but this is too much.”

Defiant response

Instead of apologizing for the beach scare, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responded with a defiant stance. On Thursday, he posted a brief seven-word statement on X announcing that the controversial flyovers “will continue until morale improves.”

The response triggered a massive wave of anger from concerned citizens. Critics flooded the platform to accuse the defense secretary of completely dismissing public safety just to show off military might.

One angry user quickly shot back, asking, “Or until somebody is killed? You’re a f—ing joke”. Another worried individual warned that the deafening sound alone could cause permanent hearing loss, especially for the young children present.

This is a clear pattern for the defense secretary. When multiple South Carolina Army National Guard helicopter pilots faced suspension after a low-level flight review, Hegseth stepped in. According to the Irish Star, he told them, “We’ll fix this. Carry on, Patriots.”

He also shut down a separate investigation involving two U.S. Army pilots. Those aviators faced disciplinary action after flying over a suburban mansion during a Kid Rock performance, but Hegseth quickly canceled their suspensions.

Sources: Irish Star