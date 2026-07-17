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Infantino poised for another term as FIFA president after more than 200 associations endorse him

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
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Gianni Infantino
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Germany remains outside an overwhelming majority supporting the incumbent. Reports of internal pressure and political interference continue to trouble parts of European football.

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Gianni Infantino is expected to secure another term as FIFA president after more than 200 of the organisation’s 211 national associations formally endorsed him, according to The Guardian.

Germany is the highest-profile federation yet to provide a letter of support. Only a few other associations remain outside the group backing Infantino ahead of FIFA’s presidential election at its March congress.

Although nominations remain open until 18 November, no opponent has entered the race. Associations can still withdraw an endorsement or redirect it to another candidate, leaving a challenge technically possible but politically remote.

People familiar with the process told the newspaper that some federations felt persistent pressure from within FIFA to confirm their support. If established, such conduct may be incompatible with the organisation’s ethics code.

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The election is unfolding amid criticism of FIFA’s relationship with Donald Trump. The US president acknowledged lobbying the organisation after American striker Folarin Balogun was sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FIFA upheld the red card but removed the automatic suspension that would normally have ruled him out of the next match.

European dissent remains fragmented

UEFA has criticised FIFA over the Balogun ruling and its handling of Somali referee Omar Artan’s case. Artan was prevented by US authorities from officiating at the World Cup.

Despite that friction, European federations have not agreed on an alternative presidential candidate. Many have already endorsed Infantino, including England’s Football Association, which sent its letter well before the tournament began.

Separately, the publication Solidarity argues that FIFA’s commercial strategy has made the World Cup less accessible to ordinary supporters. It highlighted sharply higher ticket prices, the use of dynamic pricing and the growing cost of following a team throughout the tournament.

The publication also criticised changes designed around entertainment and broadcasting, including an extended half-time show and scheduled hydration breaks that can create additional advertising opportunities.

In its view, these measures risk turning the competition into a corporate spectacle rather than an event centred primarily on football and its traditional fan base.

FIFA’s associations will meet in New York on Saturday. The gathering may offer a clearer indication of how strongly member federations continue to support Infantino despite disputes surrounding the organisation’s leadership.

The Guardian contacted FIFA for comment, but the organisation did not respond.

Sources: The Guardian, Solidarity

This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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