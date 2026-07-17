Growing petition demands Putin be given ‘Stalin-era’ nuclear powers — and point them at the US

They demand that the government openly point its nuclear weapons at the United States.

When a nation is locked in a grinding overseas conflict, the political atmosphere at home often becomes increasingly extreme.

Radical groups occasionally step forward to demand sweeping new rules. These proposals usually seem completely unthinkable in modern times.

A newly launched political campaign in Eastern Europe provides a perfect example of this escalating tension.

Seeking absolute power

A hardline activist group in Russia is currently gathering signatures for a highly aggressive political petition. The organizers want to hand President Vladimir Putin total emergency powers. They claim these changes are essential to reshape the country.

The campaign is heavily driven by the National Liberation Movement. This socio-political organization strongly supports the Kremlin. Its members frequently advocate for massive changes to national security laws.

Jānis Slaidiņš serves as a major and staff officer in the Latvian National Armed Forces. He recently broke down the dangerous demands during an appearance on the TV24 broadcast “Current Affairs on the War in Ukraine.”

Echoes of the past

According to the Latvian news outlet LA.LV, the petition outlines a dramatic restructuring of the entire state apparatus. Activists want to quickly establish a supreme military headquarters. This new command center would be modeled directly after the ruling structures of the Stalin era.

They also demand that the government openly point its strategic nuclear weapons at the United States. To increase the threat level, the group insists on publishing a detailed list of potential American targets.

Slaidiņš noted that the military almost certainly already has these specific targets mapped out in secret. He explained that making the list public is simply a tool for intimidation and aggressive domestic propaganda.

Demanding foreign soil

The document also calls for strict state control over the media, the central bank, and basic civil institutions. However, the most alarming section of the petition directly targets several neighboring countries.

The authors want to officially classify the Baltic states and Ukraine as territories falling squarely under “Russian sovereignty.” Slaidiņš sees this specific demand as a coordinated attempt to legitimize a new occupation. It is a dangerous signal.

He pointed out the bitter irony of a massive nation claiming it desperately needs more land. Russia already controls an enormous territory filled with vast natural resources.

Instead of fixing its own domestic problems, the political system constantly looks across its borders. Slaidiņš warned that this type of rhetoric is a calculated ideological statement. He believes it completely ignores international law.

Sources: LA.LV, TV24