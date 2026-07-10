Gaza mourns beloved aid worker who brought World Cup joy before being killed in air strike

A beloved humanitarian worker who brought moments of happiness to displaced families by organizing public World Cup screenings has been killed alongside two young children in an Israeli air strike.

A deeply respected aid worker who dedicated his final days to bringing a rare glimmer of joy to war-torn Gaza has been killed in a devastating Israeli air strike. Mohammed al-Wahidi, a senior official for Egypt’s primary relief organization, was killed while traveling in a taxi just hours before a highly anticipated football match.

According to a report from Al Jazeera, the tragic attack occurred on the eve of the Egypt versus Argentina World Cup game. The strike also claimed the lives of three other individuals in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, including two young sibling passers-by who were just eight and ten years old.

Al-Wahidi had recently captured the hearts of thousands of displaced families by organizing massive public screenings of the tournament inside the shattered enclave. For an area devastated by over two years of relentless conflict, these giant screens provided a brief, vital escape from the harsh realities of daily survival.

A life dedicated to community relief and morale

At 57 years old, al-Wahidi served as the director of public relations for the Egyptian Relief Committee, acting as a crucial logistical bridge for humanitarian aid. He was consistently among the very first on the ground to clear heavy rubble, reopen blocked roads, and construct temporary camps for families fleeing the violence.

Beyond his official duties, community elders and relatives described him as a deeply compassionate leader who worked tirelessly to resolve local disputes and feed starving families. His son, Fawaz, shared that his father viewed the World Cup screenings as a personal mission to deliver entertainment directly to the tents of those suffering most.

The tragic loss has reverberated far beyond Gaza, sparking significant diplomatic outrage from neighboring Egypt. Senior Egyptian officials have reportedly raised the killing directly with Israel, strongly condemning the ongoing targeting of humanitarian personnel and the deliberate obstruction of vital relief committees.

Ongoing violence shatters a fragile ceasefire

The fatal air strike underscores a deeply troubling pattern of ongoing violence that continues to plague the region despite international diplomatic efforts. Israel and Hamas officially agreed to a ceasefire framework back in October 2025, which was intended to significantly curb the bloodshed.

While large-scale ground combat has experienced a noticeable reduction since the agreement, aerial bombardments have persistently continued to claim civilian lives. Local health officials report that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more wounded by ongoing air strikes during this supposed period of peace.

Hundreds of grieving residents gathered this week to wrap al-Wahidi’s body in Palestinian and Egyptian flags, honoring a man who died trying to preserve humanity in a war zone. Since the broader conflict erupted in October 2023, the total death toll in Gaza has climbed past a staggering 73,000 casualties.