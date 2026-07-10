Report: Trump assassination plot brewing in Iran, Israel warns

At the recent funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, participants unfurled a banner reading, “We will kill Trump.”

Being a world leader comes with a heavy security footprint.

Being a controversial world leader increases the need for even tighter security.

And if you are a controversial leader who is leading a country currently at war with another country—well, you get the idea.

Threats are a daily reality for those in power, and security details work around the clock to keep them safe. But sometimes, the danger reaches a level that puts entire nations on high alert.

A new warning

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel has handed the United States fresh intelligence reportedly pointing directly to an active Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The bad blood runs deep. Iran has spent years publicly promising revenge for the death of Qasem Soleimani. The military commander died during the president’s first term in office.

Neither side is speaking openly right now. The Israeli Embassy in Washington declined to comment on the report, while the Iranian Mission to the United Nations did not respond to requests for a statement.

The president speaks

Trump himself recently acknowledged the persistent danger. While speaking to reporters in Ankara on July 8, he addressed the threats to his life.

“They want to take out the U.S. leader, me. I’m on every list,” the president said. “I saw this morning, I’m on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I’ve been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn’t last very long.”

The hostility was on full display during the recent funeral of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Large crowds of mourners chanted for the president’s death. They also held up a massive banner reading, “We will kill Trump.”

A timeline of danger

Security teams have been working overtime lately. Assassination plots against the American leader are becoming increasingly common.

One recent plot involved eight people who were allegedly planning a coordinated attack on the president’s birthday. Authorities accused them of preparing to use drones and snipers at a UFC event near the White House.

Another security scare occurred on April 25. Shots rang out during a dinner with journalists, and police arrested an armed suspect.

Echoes of the past

The legal system is also dealing with previous attackers. In February 2026, a judge sentenced a man to life in prison for trying to shoot Trump at a Florida golf course in September 2024.

The most shocking incident occurred during the infamous political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed his ear, missing a fatal blow by mere centimeters.

These constant threats paint a grim picture. Today, protective teams understand one clear reality: keeping the commander in chief safe has never been more difficult.