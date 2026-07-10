Trump jokes about assassination threat after switching presidential aircraft

Security fears surround Trump’s Qatar jet as president opts for older Air Force One

Questions surrounding presidential security followed Donald Trump as he departed the NATO summit in Turkey after a last-minute change altered his journey back to the United States.

Rather than flying home aboard the aircraft recently donated by Qatar, the U.S. president instead boarded his older Air Force One following a recommendation from the Secret Service.

Security concerns prompted change

According to anonymous sources cited by The New York Times, the decision was linked to concerns about a possible threat from Iran, although no specific or credible threat was publicly identified.

Before leaving Turkey, Trump offered a different explanation for the switch.

“For old times’ sake,” he said when asked why he had chosen the older presidential aircraft.

Trump also noted that the newer plane was due to be displayed for American troops at a military base in the United Kingdom.

Trump jokes about the risks

During the flight, reporters asked the president whether he had concerns about the security of the newer aircraft.

Trump responded by suggesting that threats against him are a constant part of the job.

“I’m number one on their list. But if I die, you die too. So maybe some of you should change jobs,” he told journalists aboard Air Force One, according to The Hill.

Qatar jet remains under scrutiny

The aircraft donated by Qatar has attracted significant attention since becoming part of Trump’s presidential fleet, with critics raising questions about both security and the optics of accepting the gift.

Wednesday’s decision to use the older Air Force One instead added another layer of scrutiny, particularly after reports that the Secret Service had advised against using the newer aircraft for the return journey from the NATO summit.

While Trump publicly insisted the decision was made “for old times’ sake,” reports from The New York Times suggest security considerations also played a role in the change of plans.