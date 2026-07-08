“This is a chance for Putin to avoid collapse”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister says about peace proposal

The framework consists of four points.

Ukraine is changing how it talks to the world. After years of relying on foreign aid, the nation is positioning itself as a key protector of European stability.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha explained this new stance at a security panel in Ankara on July 7. He argued that battlefield wins and international support have drastically strengthened Kyiv’s hands.

The war itself has transformed. It now revolves around air dominance and drone innovation, areas where Sybiha claims Ukraine is making big strides.

Four steps forward

To end the conflict, the foreign minister outlined four bold demands. First, Kyiv wants legally binding security promises from the United States, followed by international troops on Ukrainian soil backed by Washington.

Third, the plan requires full entry into the European Union. Finally, Ukraine needs a steady flow of advanced weapons to stop future invasions.

Sybiha frames this blueprint as a lifeline for Moscow. “The Ukrainian proposal for ending the war is realistic and feasible. This is a chance for Putin to avoid collapse,” Sybiha stated, noting that the Russian leader cannot win on the battlefield.

Pressure on Moscow

This strategy aims to drive up the economic and political costs for the Kremlin. Pointing directly to failing infrastructure, the foreign minister noted that the pressure is already working.

In the first five months of 2026 alone, more than 1700 Russian oil wells stopped operating. Between 2022 and 2025, daily oil production in Russia dropped by 7 percent.

Kyiv is also flexing its military independence. Sybiha asserted that Ukraine does not need permission from anyone to hit military targets inside Russia with its own long-range weapons.

Looking to Beijing

Beyond the battlefield, Ukraine is seeking new diplomatic channels. Sybiha revealed he has an invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit China soon.

During initial talks, the Ukrainian diplomat urged Beijing to back a ceasefire.