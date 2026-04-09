‘Ghost Murmur’ device used in high-risk U.S. rescue mission

Chilling ‘Ghost Murmur’ device used for first time that can ‘find you if you have a heartbeat’

Others are reading now

A breakthrough in surveillance technology has emerged following a high-profile U.S. rescue operation. The tool, described as capable of detecting a human heartbeat from a distance, was allegedly deployed for the first time in a real-world mission.

Details surrounding the device remain largely unconfirmed, but officials have hinted at its role.

According to reports, U.S. special forces carried out a large-scale mission in southern Iran on April 5 to recover an American airman shot down days earlier.

President Donald Trump said the operation involved 155 aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, refuelling tankers and rescue units.

The first pilot was recovered shortly after the incident, while the second was located later in a remote area.

Also read

Secret technology

The New York Post reported that a device known as “Ghost Murmur” may have been used during the search.

The system is said to rely on long-range quantum magnetometry to detect the electromagnetic signals produced by a human heartbeat.

It reportedly works alongside artificial intelligence to filter out background interference and isolate a specific biological signal.

First deployment

The tool had previously been tested in controlled environments, including on Black Hawk helicopters, and is expected to be adapted for use on F-35 aircraft.

However, the mission in Iran is believed to be its first operational deployment.

Also read

There has been no formal confirmation from the CIA that the device was used, though officials referenced advanced capabilities during a White House briefing.

Official comments

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the agency had successfully located the missing airman, stating: “achieved our primary objective by finding and providing confirmation that one of America’s best and bravest was alive and concealed in a mountain crevice – still invisible to the enemy, but not to the CIA.”

He added: “That confirmation was relayed by Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth to the president, and the operation quickly moved to the execution phase.”

Trump also praised the intelligence effort, saying: “It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, finding this pilot, and the CIA was unbelievable.”

The device’s existence, specifications and use in the mission have not been independently verified.

Also read

Sources: The New York Post