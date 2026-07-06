Harris secretly woos Mamdani in new bid for 2028 progressive votes

Harris has also consulted with veteran committee member James Zogby

The path back to political prominence often requires building unexpected bridges.

For major figures aiming for future leadership, healing old intraparty divides is an essential first step.

Moving early can completely redefine a political career.

Potential presidential campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is actively reaching out to prominent pro-Palestinian activists and left-leaning leaders. These discussions signal early preparations for a potential presidential campaign in 2028.

According to Daily Express Harris recently initiated a phone call with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The conversation focused on the future of the Democratic Party and arranging a deeper discussion.

Axios initially broke the news of this high-level outreach. The communication occurred right after candidates backed by the mayor won three major congressional primary races in New York City.

Reconnecting with the progressive left

The former vice president is working hard to repair relationships with progressive voters who felt alienated during the previous election cycle. Many on the left were furious over her alignment with the administration’s Middle East policies.

Her team has spent months contacting key figures from the Uncommitted Movement. This advocacy group originally formed to protest American diplomatic and military strategy regarding the Gaza War.

During the 2024 Democratic National Convention, party leadership famously rejected requests to allow a Palestinian American speaker on stage. That decision left many progressive organizers feeling completely helpless.

To fix these fractured ties, Harris recently met with activist Abbas Alawieh in Detroit. Alawieh is a co-founder of the movement and a current candidate for the Michigan state Senate.

Discussing the future path

The meeting occurred after months of quiet communication initiated by Harris. During their private talks, Alawieh stated that he “reiterated my longstanding position that American tax dollars should never be used to target civilians or destroy entire communities.”

He also explained that he “shared with her that members of the community that I’m seeking to represent have recently lost family members in Israeli air strikes that have been supported by the U.S.”

Harris has also consulted with veteran committee member James Zogby and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Beyond these meetings, her team is gathering advice on global issues like artificial intelligence and Venezuela.

Sources: Daily Express, Axios, Abbas Alawieh