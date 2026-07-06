Trump’s July 4 speech delayed after severe weather forces evacuation in Washington

Severe storms forced the evacuation of Washington’s National Mall ahead of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July speech, delaying the event and prompting the temporary closure of security checkpoints.

President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July address in Washington was delayed after severe weather prompted authorities to evacuate the National Mall, with police urging thousands of attendees to seek shelter as storms approached the U.S. capital.

According to the Daily Express, the evacuation temporarily halted celebrations ahead of Trump’s scheduled speech, while security checkpoints were closed until conditions improved.

Evacuation ordered

Police moved through the crowd blowing whistles and repeatedly telling people to “move, move, move!” as officials issued an immediate evacuation order.

According to the Daily Express, some attendees initially resisted leaving, booing the announcement and chanting “USA, USA, USA” while messages displayed on large screens instructed people to follow directions from the U.S. Secret Service.

Event organizers told visitors to take shelter in nearby permanent buildings or their vehicles until the weather threat had passed.

Security measures

The U.S. Secret Service temporarily closed security screening checkpoints ahead of Trump’s appearance, which had been scheduled to begin at around 10 p.m. local time.

Daily Express reported that Freedom 250, the organization behind the event, said updates on reopening the venue would be provided after the storms moved through. Washington’s Metro system also opened several underground stations for people seeking shelter.

Military flyovers planned as part of the Independence Day celebrations were canceled because of the weather.

Holiday disruptions

Severe weather also affected Independence Day events in several other parts of the United States.

According to the Daily Express, celebrations were canceled in Hartford, Connecticut, as well as Harrisburg and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In Boston, fireworks and concerts were briefly paused before later resuming.

Meanwhile, other major celebrations, including New York City’s fireworks display and a parade of tall ships past the Statue of Liberty, continued despite the challenging weather conditions.

Sources: Daily Express