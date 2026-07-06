Putin fakes frontline visit in desperate bid to win Trump back

Putin refuses to abandon his long-standing connection with Trump.

Political leaders often go to great lengths to project strength during times of crisis.

Sometimes, the desire to look tough leads to a highly produced spectacle designed for a specific audience. But the internet rarely misses a fake.

A suspicious scene

Vladimir Putin recently shared a new video. The footage supposedly shows the Russian leader visiting a frontline military command center. He wore a full military uniform while marching down a short corridor to meet his generals.

The official Kremlin narrative frames the clip as a genuine show of support for active troops. According to Daily Express social media users completely disagreed. Critics on the platform X immediately began tearing the footage apart.

Viewers noted the room featured suspiciously perfect lighting and completely clear sound quality. According to one observer, the “flooring, lighting, and acoustics all look like those of a studio” instead of a rugged underground bunker.

Another vocal critic described the entire spectacle as a “deeply embarrassing” piece of state propaganda. The backlash was swift and ruthless. “I wonder how many times they rehearsed it?” a different user questioned online.

Seeking American favor

This strange stunt happens at a very specific time. Putin is reportedly trying to regain the attention of Donald Trump following some surprising comments. According to Daily Express, the American president recently offered rare, high-profile praise for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

That unexpected compliment rattled Moscow. During a press briefing last month, Trump highlighted the courage of the Ukrainian fighters. “He’s holding his own at least,” he told the gathered reporters.

Now, the Kremlin is pushing hard to bring American negotiators back to the table before the situation worsens. The New York Times reported that Russian officials are currently “desperately waiting” for the next round of international peace talks to begin. They need Washington involved.

Flattery from afar

Putin refuses to abandon his long-standing connection with Trump. When a reporter asked if the American leader had changed sides, the Russian president dismissed the idea entirely. He insisted such a pivot was simply “not possible” for a mature politician.

To help smooth things over, the Kremlin chief sent a personalized holiday greeting across the ocean. He posted a public message directly addressing his American counterpart on the Fourth of July. The note was surprisingly warm.

“I wish you, Donald, and your loved ones health, well-being, and success,” Putin wrote. He finished the note by wishing all American citizens happiness and prosperity as his own war drags on.

Sources: Daily Express, X, The New York Times, The Kremlin