Trump’s latest online meltdown comes after Independence Day embarrassment

67 posts in two hours: Trump’s response to Fourth of July fiasco raises eyebrows

Donald Trump’s Fourth of July spectacle was meant to project patriotic triumph. Instead, the following morning brought something very different: a flood of social media posts, angry supporters and fresh questions about how the event spiraled into disorder.

According to Daily Beast, the 80-year-old president published 67 posts on Truth Social in just over two hours Sunday, after his America 250 celebration on the National Mall was disrupted by severe weather, evacuations and frustrated MAGA attendees.

Posting spree after chaotic night

Between 11:12 a.m. and 1:14 p.m., Trump posted nearly every minute.

The subjects bounced from old grievances to political attacks, including criticism of U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, who recently blocked part of his administration’s voter eligibility plan.

He also reshared clips about a healthcare fraud crackdown, praised his own TikTok numbers, highlighted a banner comparing him to George Washington and revisited the condition of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which he said was now “crystal clear.”

One post also featured Trump at a 1991 New York City tree-lighting ceremony with his Home Alone 2 co-stars.

Supporters left stranded

The online burst followed a rough night on the National Mall.

Trump’s July 4 event was halted around 7:15 p.m. after the National Park Service ordered attendees to shelter because of severe weather. Many supporters had reportedly waited outside for hours before being moved away by law enforcement.

Some in the crowd shouted:

“People have been waiting outside for 10 to 12 hours. This is unacceptable!”

Several attendees were later unable to get back inside once the event resumed.

MAGA-aligned influencer Emily Miller said she was locked outside the gates while others were screened again before Trump’s delayed speech.

“It’s horrible scenes out here.”

Fireworks and backlash

Trump had encouraged supporters to enjoy the night despite delays, writing that people should “HAVE SOME FUN even if we are out late.”

After the fireworks display, he declared it the best show ever on Truth Social.

The celebration also contributed to a Code Red air quality alert in Washington, D.C., after pollution levels rose following the fireworks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.