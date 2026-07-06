“Trump made the boss call”: FIFA overturns Folarin Balogun suspension

President Donald Trump praised FIFA after the governing body overturned Folarin Balogun’s World Cup suspension, prompting online speculation from fans over whether the U.S. president influenced the decision.

President Donald Trump has sparked fresh speculation among football fans after welcoming FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s suspension, clearing the United States striker to face Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16.

According to the Daily Express, some supporters have suggested Trump’s relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino may have played a role, although no evidence has been presented to support those claims.

Ban overturned

Balogun was sent off during the United States’ victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina and had initially been expected to miss the knockout match because of an automatic one-game suspension.

According to the Daily Express, FIFA later reversed the suspension, making the striker available for the clash against Belgium in Seattle.

Trump reacted on social media, writing: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Fan speculation

Following the decision, social media users speculated that Trump may have personally intervened, citing his relationship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The Daily Express reported that comments online included claims such as “Trump really made the call to unsuspend Balogun” and “Trump made the boss call,” though these remain unsubstantiated fan reactions.

U.S. Soccer confirmed Balogun’s availability, saying it accepted FIFA’s decision and was fully focused on the upcoming match against Belgium.

Tournament backdrop

While Balogun is now eligible to play, another disciplinary violation within the next 12 months could result in a suspension.

According to the Daily Express, Trump has yet to attend a World Cup match despite playing a visible role in preparations for the tournament. The report added that he is expected to attend the final later this month.

The Daily Express also cited an unnamed source who claimed Trump’s advisers have been seeking to limit his exposure to crowds after chants referencing his past association with Jeffrey Epstein were reportedly heard at tournament venues.

Sources: Daily Express