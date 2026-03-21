Harry and Meghan face mixed reception ahead of Australia return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not receive the same warm welcome they once enjoyed as they prepare for a return to Australia.

Commentary suggests public opinion has shifted significantly since their last high-profile visit.

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According to the Daily Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to travel to Australia next month, prompting comparisons with their 2018 tour.

During that visit, the couple were widely celebrated, with large crowds turning out as they carried out official engagements shortly after their wedding.

Mood shift

The Express reports that attitudes may have changed in the years since, particularly following the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties and move to the United States.

Their media appearances and public criticism of royal life have drawn mixed responses, both in Britain and across Commonwealth countries.

The outlet also links the current climate to broader scrutiny of the Royal Family, including ongoing controversy surrounding Prince Andrew.

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Event focus

Attention has also centred on Meghan’s reported appearance at a women-only event in Sydney.

Tickets are said to start at around £1,400, with premium packages offering additional access, including a group photo opportunity.

The event, organised by the Her Best Life podcast, is expected to feature wellness activities, talks and social sessions.

Divided views

Australian media coverage has reflected a range of reactions ahead of the visit.

According to the Express, some commentators have been critical, questioning the couple’s role and public image.

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Others point out that the Sussexes still have a strong base of supporters, highlighting a divide in public opinion.

The contrast with their earlier reception underscores how perceptions of the couple have evolved over time.

Sources: Daily Express





