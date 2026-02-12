Has Putin shot himself in the foot? Russian soldiers and milbloggers slams latest ban

The Kremlin’s response shows an astonishing denial of the reality on the ground.

Others are reading now

On February 9 and 10, the Kremlin restricted access to the popular messaging app Telegram, which three out of four Russians above the age of 13 use, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The popular app has been known to be used by Russian personnel in Ukraine to share target coordinates and monitor incoming drones. However, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, The Moscow Times cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying:

“I don’t think it’s possible to conceive that front-line communication is managed through Telegram or any other messenger.”

Well, both Russian soldiers and milbloggers strongly disagree with that assessment.

Front-line reliance

According to The Telegraph and ISW, pro-war military bloggers, known as milbloggers, voiced alarm. Many operate outside formal state media structures and provide updates sourced directly from soldiers.

Also read

“Thousands of servicemen will be left without communications, which amid the ongoing offensive will lead to fatal consequences,” warned the Arkhangel Spetsnaza channel, which has 1.1 million followers.

Another milblogger, Alexander Sladkov, pointed out that Russian forces are already facing communication issues due to being cut off from the Starlink network.

iStories found a video (posted on Telegram) showing a masked serviceman slamming Roskomnadzor, Russia’s state communications regulator. He asked whether anyone from the regulator had traveled to the battlefield and whether the disruption of Telegram communications would affect offensive operations.

Tightening the grip

The crackdown on Telegram comes as Moscow deepens its control over the online space amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Widespread service disruptions were reported on Monday and Tuesday after Roskomnadzor said it would impose its toughest limits yet on the app.

Also read

The watchdog said the measures were intended to protect citizens from “criminal and terrorist” material.

Sources: Reuters, The Guardian, The Telegraph, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), iStories, The Moscow Times