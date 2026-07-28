Health fears explode again as Trump can’t even pronounce Barack Obama’s name

While attempting to criticize his political rival, he appeared unable to pronounce the name.

Campaign rallies often bring unpredictable moments when politicians speak off the cuff.

Live speeches can easily spiral in surprising directions, especially when an audience expects a focused pitch for a local candidate.

A recent campaign stop in the Midwest highlighted how quickly a routine speech can derail.

Stumbling over words

Donald Trump recently took the stage in Michigan for what was supposed to be a standard endorsement event. Speaking at General Motors’ Milford Proving Grounds on July 27, 2026, the president raised fresh questions about his verbal delivery.

While attempting to criticize his long-time political rival, Trump appeared unable to pronounce Barack Obama’s name clearly.

He attempted to say, “That’s something Obama would say. Remember Barack Hussein Obama. Obama,” but mangled both names in the process.

Social media users quickly seized on the video clip of the fumble. According to the Irish Star, one commenter on X questioned whether campaign officials were simply throwing out cognitive test results.

Questions regarding the president’s health have doggedly followed him through his time in office after he became the oldest person ever inaugurated.

Despite the primary purpose of his rally being to support former Representative Mike Rogers in a crucial Senate battle, Trump took 46 minutes before even mentioning the candidate’s name.

Strange parent claim

The former president did not stop at political rivals during his lengthy address. He made an unusual comparison between his own political achievements and the personal relationships of the people sitting in the crowd.

“Those people love Trump because I’ve done more for you than your parents,” he declared during the speech. “OK, your parents are good. I’m not going to knock your parents, but I have been better to you than your parents. That I can tell you.”

Critics immediately mocked the claim online. Still, the White House has consistently denied any suggestions that the president is losing his sharpness or suffering from health struggles.

Trump also stumbled while bringing up America’s southern neighbor. Attempting to commend Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, he repeatedly mispronounced the country as “Meheehoo. Meheeho!” while warning voters about companies moving production overseas.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Irish Star