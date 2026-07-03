First Finland: Now another of Russia’s NATO neighbours is ready to lift its nuclear ban

According to the president, opinions among the politicians were practically unanimous.

In a landmark mid-June vote, the Finnish parliament decided to lift a decades-long national ban on nuclear weapons.

Under the amended law, Finland will now allow the import, transit, and transportation of nuclear weapons through the country.

Now another of Russia’s NATO neighbours is moving in the same direction.

Overturning old laws

Lithuania is preparing for a major shift in its national defense strategy. President Gitanas Nausėda announced on July 2 that the country’s political leaders have agreed to change the constitution to allow foreign nuclear weapons on Lithuanian soil.

The current law, known as Article 137, explicitly bans weapons of mass destruction and foreign military bases. However, officials now view these rules as outdated.

The government in Vilnius wants to strengthen the country’s security by welcoming both German troops and French nuclear protection.

Public broadcaster LRT reported that political leaders are largely united on the matter. “Opinions were practically unanimous. Almost all parliamentary faction leaders expressed the view that Article 137 has become obsolete and should not merely be amended but removed,” Nausėda told journalists.

Lawmakers must now decide how to implement this legal change. They can either hold a national referendum or follow Finland’s recent example by holding a direct vote in parliament.

Concern over security

The Baltic nation wants to act quickly to strengthen its security. Nausėda stressed that speed is vital, saying, “It would be truly unfortunate if we became the weak link or a grey zone within NATO.”

Despite those concerns, Lithuania is already one of the alliance’s most committed members. According to a NATO expenditure report, the country spent a staggering 4% of its GDP on defense in 2025. That placed it second only to Poland.

The country already hosts a multinational NATO battlegroup to deter aggression. The force includes a permanent deployment of up to 5,000 German soldiers helping to defend the country’s territory.

A nuclear neighborhood

Geography explains why Lithuanian officials feel so concerned. The country borders heavily militarized areas. Both Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad region host nuclear-capable weapons just across Lithuania’s borders.

To counter this threat, Vilnius is looking to its Western allies for support. The Financial Times reported that the United States is currently considering deploying weapons along NATO’s eastern flank.

Meanwhile, other European nations are also seeking new security arrangements. Norway has already begun accepting France’s offer of a nuclear umbrella, and Lithuania appears ready to follow suit.

Medvedev: “On Russia’s nuclear target list”

Following Finland’s landmark decision, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said the Finns had officially landed on Russia’s nuclear target list.

“Finland has lifted the ban on hosting nuclear weapons. What does this change for Finns? Just one minor thing: Their country is now on Russia’s nuclear target list. Rejoice, Finland, you have reached the pinnacle of security!” Medvedev wrote on X.