Hillary Clinton knows from “personal experience”, Natanyahu has pushed for an open-ended war for years

She was the Secretary of State under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, and she says, she had hours-long talks with Israels war cabinet.

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The explanations from the Trump administration have not been consistent, but if a prominent former US Secretary of State is to be believed, Israel has been pushing for a war with Iran for decades.

In an interview with MS NOW’s “Morning Joe”, Hillary Clinton, former First Lady and Secretary of State under Barack Obama from 2009 to 2013, said she knows from “personal experience” that a war with Iran has been a priority for Israel for a long time.

Tried to get “every American president” on board

According to Fox News, Clinton told “Morning Joe”:

“And I also know from personal experience how [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has tried to get every American president to agree to have an open-ended war with Iran,” she said.

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The former First Lady explained that she had hour-long conversations with Netanyahu and his war cabinet, during which she repeatedly refused to enter into a war with Iran with no real exit plan.

US in a “weak” position

Over the weekend, the US and Iran met in Pakistan to discuss a possible peace agreement, but the talks proved unfruitful.

As a result, the US has initiated a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, blocking all ships from sailing through the vital transit route, through which approximately 20% of the world’s crude oil trade must pass.

Clinton said that she believed the US entered the negotiations in Pakistan from a diminished position and that the US is now in a “very weak” position.

“One of the worst and weakest”

The White House sharply criticized Clinton’s remarks.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, spokeswoman Anna Kelly said, “Crooked Hillary is one of the worst and weakest foreign policy officials to ever disgrace the United States government.”

The administration defended its current approach, framing it as corrective action after what it described as past policy failures.

Sources: Fox News, MS NOW “Morning Joe”