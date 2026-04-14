Putin ‘spends £1bn’ on secret compound defences

Russia’s war in Ukraine is reshaping security far beyond the front lines, with growing concern over long-range strikes inside Russian territory.

Others are reading now

Amid these tensions, new reports suggest a major expansion of defences around a remote residence linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Expanding shield

According to The Express, citing Radio Liberty, the Valdai residence in northwestern Russia has seen a sharp rise in protective systems since 2024. The number of air defence installations has reportedly increased from seven to 27.

The increase follows Ukrainian long-range drone operations, including a December strike on an industrial site in the Novgorod region, about 85 miles from the compound.

The Kremlin claimed at the time that more than 90 drones had been directed toward the area. Ukraine denied targeting the residence, while Western intelligence assessments, as reported by The Express, said the site was not under direct threat.

Private life focus

Attention has also turned to who may be living inside the heavily guarded estate. The Express reports longstanding claims that Putin shares the residence with former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva and two children, though this has never been officially confirmed.

Also read

Investigative journalists Roman Badanin and Mikhail Rubin reported that the children live under a different surname and are kept out of public records. In their book, they state: “Information about the gymnast and her children is erased from state databases, the boys were given a cover surname—Spiridonov, and all the territory around the Valdai dwelling of the tsar’s family is strictly guarded,”.

The children are said to be educated privately and have appeared in videos practising gymnastics.

Expert comparison

Konstantin Gaaze, a Russian academic who studies political systems and authoritarian governance, said the level of secrecy reflects broader patterns in tightly controlled regimes.

“I think that right now [with Putin] we are closest to Saddam Hussein, both in terms of secret residences and how the system operates for protecting information about the whereabouts of the head of state and his family,” he said.

His remarks underline how personal security arrangements can become closely tied to state resources during periods of conflict.

Also read

Sources: The Express, Radio Liberty



