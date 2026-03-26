Hormuz threat forces Russia to redraw oil map

Global energy markets are on edge as tensions in the Middle East threaten key supply routes.

Moscow is now signalling a strategic shift in how it delivers oil and gas abroad.

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Russia is reassessing its hydrocarbon export routes following concerns over a potential blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, Energy Minister Sergei Tsiviliov said, according to Digi24.ro citing EFE and Agerpres.

“Regarding the blockade of the Strait (of Hormuz) , we all understand that any supply chain could be affected. Therefore, we are rethinking the energy supply chains that we will have,” Tsiviliov said, as quoted by TASS.

Focus shifts closer

The minister indicated that Russia will prioritise countries geographically closer to reduce exposure to disruption.

He said Moscow intends to concentrate on supplying energy to its “closest neighbors” due to lower logistical risks.

“But at the same time, we will review the logistics of other supplies of petroleum products,” he added.

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The move reflects broader concerns about instability affecting global shipping routes.

Global ripple effect

Tsiviliov suggested that the issue extends beyond Russia, with wider implications for international markets.

“The whole world will have to rethink supply chains and reassess risks. I think everyone is studying this aspect in depth,” he said.

The comments come as uncertainty grows over energy flows through one of the world’s most critical transit corridors.

Asia in focus

Russia is also exploring new agreements with Asian partners as demand shifts.

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The minister said Moscow has received multiple requests from countries in Asia whose supply chains have already been disrupted.

At the same time, President Vladimir Putin has indicated Russia could further reduce or even halt hydrocarbon exports to Europe, redirecting them instead toward countries seen as more politically aligned and willing to sign long-term deals.

Sources: Digi24.ro, EFE, Agerpres, TASS