Booby-trapped drone gear kills Russian troops in sabotage plot

Unconventional tactics are increasingly shaping the war in Ukraine.

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As both sides adapt to new technologies, supply chains themselves are becoming targets.

Recent incidents suggest even basic equipment may now pose deadly risks.

Deadly deliveries

Several Russian drone operators have reportedly been killed after using rigged equipment, according to Militarnyi, cited by United24Media.

The report states that explosive devices were hidden inside fiber-optic spools used for drone operations.

At least five soldiers were killed and four others injured across multiple regions.

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Multiple locations

The incidents were reported in areas including Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Russia’s Bryansk region.

Units affected included motor rifle and reconnaissance formations operating near key front-line zones.

Casualties varied, but all were linked to the use of the compromised equipment.

Hidden explosives

According to intercepted radio communications referenced by Militarnyi, the spools detonated shortly after being used.

The devices were reportedly delivered in small batches.

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This may have limited further casualties, as remaining equipment was not used after initial explosions.

Supply chain tactic

The report suggests the equipment may have been distributed through informal channels.

Some deliveries were allegedly linked to individuals posing as volunteers or aid providers.

Video footage cited by the outlet shows Russian personnel thanking a supposed donor, believed to be fictitious.

Sources: Militarnyi, Ukrainian security sources, United24Media