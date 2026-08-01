Hotter UK summers force RHS to relocate hydrangeas to Yorkshire and Manchester

Summer gardens across Britain have long relied on colorful shrubs to bring vibrant life to backyards and public parks.

Yet shifting weather patterns are quietly rewriting the rules for what can grow where. As heatwaves intensify, even the most cherished traditional blooms are feeling the strain, reports The Guardian.

Heading up north

Rising temperatures are forcing Britain’s premier gardening charity to rethink where it plants its most famous flowers. According to The Guardian, the Royal Horticultural Society is preparing to move its flagship hydrangea collection away from its Wisley garden in Surrey. The shrubs will head to cooler sites in Greater Manchester and North Yorkshire.

According to RHS advice service data, heat damage inquiries for hydrangeas tripled after 2023. The popular shrub quickly climbed from seventh place to become the single most reported plant suffering from high temperatures.

RHS chief horticulturist Guy Barter explained that mophead and lacecap varieties suffer most on sunny, sandy sites like Wisley. As reported by The Guardian, Barter noted: “Our northern gardens have better soils and a superior climate for hydrangeas, hence the shift in emphasis.”

The relocation extends beyond hydrangeas. The charity also plans to send its prize rhododendrons to North Yorkshire, while national collections of rhubarb and gooseberries move to Salford.

Adapting to heat

While traditional staples struggle in southern heat, warmer conditions allow Mediterranean and tropical varieties to flourish. Fig and almond trees are thriving in RHS gardens, while banana plants and lotuses now bloom in Yorkshire.

To help home gardeners protect delicate shrubs, experts suggest shifting plant positions into shadier spots. RHS director of gardens Tim Upson offered practical steps for backyards. According to The Guardian, Upson said: “We encourage gardeners to move potted hydrangeas into dappled shade during extreme heat, water deeply rather than little and often, apply mulch to retain soil moisture and, where necessary, relocate plants growing in the ground in full sun to a cooler, shadier spot in the autumn.”

Upson added that shadier spots allow hydrangeas to cope much better during dry spells, forcing the charity to rethink future plantings at Wisley.

Sources: The Guardian