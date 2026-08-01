Meghan Markle shares video teasing new product from As Ever brand

Building a successful lifestyle brand requires equal parts aesthetic polish and clever timing.

Celebrity entrepreneurs often turn to brief social media teasers to keep fans guessing before a new commercial release. A familiar royal figure is now using that exact playbook to build buzz for her next project, reports The Express.

A sunny teaser

The Duchess of Sussex has given followers a fresh glimpse into her California lifestyle while hinting at an upcoming product release. According to The Express, 44-year-old Meghan Markle posted a brief video on her As Ever Instagram page, showing her picking berries in a sunlit Montecito garden wearing a wide-brim straw hat, white shorts, and a blue shirt.

The short clip teased a seasonal addition to her growing brand, which originally launched alongside her Netflix show titled With Love, Meghan. The accompanying post caption promised: “A taste of late summer is almost here [white-heart emoji] Something sweet is arriving soon.”

Social media users quickly reacted to the announcement on X with a mix of excitement and skepticism. Expressing frustration at another upcoming release, one critic wrote: “Oh great! What is she dropping now? No doubt it will be a hit and sell-out in the first half-hour! NOT!”

Supporters felt far more eager about the mystery item. One enthusiastic follower praised her appearance, writing that “Princess Meghan is absolutely stunning [heart-eyed emoj]”, while another joked: “Meghan leave my bank account alone! I thought I was safe. Just kidding. Looking forward to it!”

Back in business

This latest commercial push marks her first brand update following a high-profile return to the United Kingdom earlier this month. The trip made headlines across the globe as the Sussex family reconnected with senior royals.

During that visit, Meghan travelled with her children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet. According to The Express, the family attended a private meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla on July 10.

Prince Harry joined them. Having arrived in the UK earlier that week, he attended the gathering alongside his wife and children. While no launch date has been announced yet, interest remains high as fans await the final reveal.

Sources: The Express