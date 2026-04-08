Hungary signs new Russia deal days before election

Hungary deepens ties with Russia ahead of closely watched election.

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Hungary has signed a wide-ranging cooperation agreement with Russia just days before a national election.

According to Politico, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko signed a 12-point cooperation plan following talks in Moscow in December 2025.

The previously undisclosed documents outline coordination in areas including energy, trade, education and culture.

The agreement reportedly emphasizes long-term cooperation and calls for strengthening bilateral ties in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, construction and industry.

Energy focus

The plan includes measures aimed at reversing a decline in trade linked to EU sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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It also opens the door for Russian companies to participate in electricity and hydrogen projects in Hungary, alongside closer collaboration on oil, gas and nuclear fuel.

The agreement extends beyond economics, including initiatives in education and cultural exchange.

According to the documents cited by Politico, Hungary has agreed to explore expanding Russian-language education by bringing in teachers from Russia and enhancing recognition of qualifications.

Both countries also plan to strengthen cooperation in sports and cultural programs, with discussions around a joint action plan for 2026–2027.

Political tensions

The timing of the agreement has intensified domestic political debate. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has long promoted closer ties with Moscow, while opposition leader Péter Magyar has criticized the relationship, calling it “blatant treason.”

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Szijjártó defended the government’s position, stating: “Hungary’s bilateral cooperation is guided by national interests, not by any pressure to conform to the extremely biased liberal media. Keep up the biased work!”

Orbán faces a strong challenge from the opposition in what could be his toughest election in years.

His government has opposed stricter EU sanctions on Russia and resisted deeper support for Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg, Orbán told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a 2025 call that Hungary would assist Moscow “in any way possible.”

Voting is set to begin on Sunday, with the outcome likely to shape Hungary’s future foreign policy direction.

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Sources: Politico, Bloomberg, Digi24