Ukraine interfering in US and Hungary elections, JD Vance hints

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived in Hungary on April 7 to publicly support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the April 12 election.

His visit follows an earlier endorsement of Orbán by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Orbán, in power for 16 years, is facing a strong challenge from Péter Magyar and his Tisza party, which leads in recent polling. The Hungarian leader described Vance’s trip as a “historic moment.”

At a joint press conference, Vance said he wants “to help as much as I possibly can” to keep Orbán in power, The Kyiv Independent reports.

But then he turned his attention toward Ukraine — and not to express support for the war-torn country.

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Claims and tensions

The election campaign has unfolded in a charged atmosphere, with repeated claims of foreign interference. Orbán has accused Ukraine and other external actors of attempting to influence Hungary’s vote.

According to The Kyiv Independent, Vance echoed those concerns, criticizing “Brussels bureaucrats” and alleging Ukrainian involvement in both Hungarian and U.S. elections.

“We are certainly aware that there are elements within the Ukrainian intelligence services that try to put their thumb on the scale of American elections and Hungarian elections,” he said, without providing evidence.

Ukraine has previously denied similar accusations from Budapest and has not commented on Vance’s remarks. Meanwhile, opposition figures and independent media in Hungary have pointed to possible Russian influence in support of Orbán.

Opposition leader rejects foreign involvement

Opposition leader Magyar rejected foreign involvement, stating, “No foreign country may interfere in Hungarian elections.”

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Polling by the 21 Research Center shows opposition party Tisza leading with 56% support among decided voters, ahead of Orbán’s Fidesz.

Orbán has been in power in Hungary for 16 years and has grown increasingly pro-Kremlin, repeatedly blocking EU help for Ukraine.

Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg, AP, The Kyiv Independent