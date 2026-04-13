Hunger crisis deepens as war devastates Sudan

Millions of people in Sudan are now living on the brink, with hunger spreading rapidly as war continues to devastate the country.

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Aid groups warn the situation is worsening, with growing fears the crisis could expand even further.

According to Reuters, a coalition of humanitarian organisations says vast numbers of Sudanese are surviving on just one meal a day.

Hunger spreads fast

The report, compiled by groups including Action Against Hunger and the Norwegian Refugee Council, highlights severe conditions in conflict-hit regions.

“In the two areas worst hit by the conflict – North Darfur and South Kordofan – millions of families can only access one meal a day,” the report said.

“Often, they miss meals for entire days,” it added.

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Many people have been forced to eat leaves or animal feed in order to survive, underscoring the scale of desperation.

War driving famine

Sudan’s conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces is now entering its third year, worsening one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises.

The fighting has displaced millions and disrupted farming, trade and aid delivery.

The report says communities are being pushed toward famine conditions due to destroyed farms, damaged markets and the use of starvation as a weapon.

Denials and data

Authorities have rejected claims that famine is taking hold, while opposing forces deny responsibility for conditions in areas they control.

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However, the scale of need is stark.

Reuters reports that 61.7% of the population, around 28.9 million people, are facing acute food insecurity.

Previous assessments have already confirmed famine conditions in parts of the country, including al-Fashir and Kadugli.

Aid under strain

Relief efforts are struggling to keep up as demand rises and funding falls.

Community kitchens are increasingly overwhelmed, while cuts from major donors are limiting the ability of aid agencies to respond.

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The report is based on interviews with farmers, traders and humanitarian workers, offering a detailed picture of daily survival.

Women at risk

Women and girls are facing heightened dangers as the crisis deepens.

They risk violence when collecting water, working in fields or travelling to markets.

The report found that households led by women are three times more likely to face food shortages than those led by men.

Sources: Reuters



