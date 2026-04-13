This simple habit could help you avoid digital scams

Scammers are getting smarter, but a few simple habits can still help you stay protected.

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According to BGR, citing the 2025 Consumer Cyber Readiness Report, digital scams are becoming a routine part of online life, often appearing as everyday messages on phones.

A text that looks like it came from your bank or a message from a “friend” asking for help can quickly turn into a costly mistake.

The report found that nearly half of Americans have encountered scams, showing how widespread the issue has become.

Rising threats

Many scams now begin through common platforms such as email, social media, and messaging apps.

Text-based scams in particular are growing, making up a larger share of cases compared to previous years.

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Their success often depends on urgency, pushing users to act quickly without verifying the situation.

Built-in protection

Consumer Reports points to features already available on smartphones as a useful first step.

iPhones and Android devices can filter or flag suspicious messages before they reach the main inbox.

These tools help reduce exposure, though they cannot stop every attempt.

Stay cautious

The report stresses the importance of double-checking requests for money, even when they appear to come from someone familiar.

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Scammers may gain access to real accounts, making independent confirmation an important step.

Users should also be careful with payment apps, as they may not offer the same level of protection as traditional banking options.

Strengthen security

Account security remains a key concern, with some users reporting unauthorized access to email or social media profiles.

To reduce this risk, experts recommend using passkeys or secure password managers instead of traditional passwords.

Simple habits like these, repeated regularly, can help lower the chances of falling victim to digital fraud.

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Sources: BGR, Consumer Reports