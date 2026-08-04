Internet erupts as Trump forgets basic word: “He’s psychotic”

President Donald Trump experienced a bizarre memory lapse on Monday.

Finding the right words under pressure is a challenge for anyone.

Sometimes a simple term vanishes from the mind during a speech.

But when a former president forgets an everyday word on camera, the online backlash is immediate and ruthless.

Missing the mark

President Donald Trump experienced a bizarre memory lapse on Monday. He was trying to reference a very common piece of technology, but the exact phrase completely escaped him.

Instead of just saying the word video, he took a strange detour. He was attempting to explain that he held concrete proof of a recent crime.

“We have photographs, or tapes,” he stated. He made a circular motion with his hands while speaking, according to a report by HuffPost.

After a noticeable pause, he pointed straight at the news crews filming the event. He then asked the crowd, “Like moving cameras, right?”

Anger over dropped charges

The vocabulary slip happened during a furious public rant. Trump directed his anger at Jeanine Pirro, the current U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

Pirro recently dropped criminal charges against former Olympic athlete David Hearn. The man had faced serious accusations of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

An official statement later clarified the situation entirely. The damage was actually caused by a botched installation, rather than intentional vandalism.

This decision deeply angered the politician. He lashed out at his former ally, claiming Pirro “folded like an umbrella,” as noted by HuffPost.

Critics erupt online

He insisted that real vandalism happened. The politician promised his mysterious footage would prove the crime, specifically claiming that people slashed the pool lining with “a box knife.”

Yet, no material from these moving cameras has ever seen the light of day.

The missing proof and the strange phrasing quickly fueled a massive wave of online criticism.

Critics flooded the social media platform X to mock the unusual moment, as many viewers found the linguistic lapse deeply confusing.

Attorney George Conway shared the clip with a blunt, brutal assessment. He simply wrote, “He’s psychotic.”

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Sources: HuffPost, X