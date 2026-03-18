“Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation” – Trump’s counter-terrorism chief resigns

The resignation of the MAGA-loyalist is seens as a symptom of the growing debate within the movement.

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It has been nearly three weeks since the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury, starting a new conflict in the Middle East.

The reason for the launch of the operation has been disputed, especially as the Trump administration has appeared to give multiple different reasons for why the operation was necessary at this time.

On February 28, the same day the operation was launched, Donald Trump posted an eight-minute video on his Truth Social account, saying that “our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime“.

However, Iran did not pose an imminent threat to the American people—at least not according to the director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, Joseph Kent.

In fact, he has now chosen to resign from his post, stating that he “cannot in good conscience” support the war.

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Questions over strategy

In his resignation letter, posted on his X account, Kent pointed to what he described as insufficient justification for military action against Iran.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump dismissed Kent’s stance, calling him “weak on security” and adding that those who do not view Iran as a threat are unwelcome in his administration, Euronews reports.

“They’re not smart people, or they’re not savvy people,” Trump said. “Iran was a tremendous threat.”

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Political reactions

Democrats had previously opposed Kent’s appointment, citing links to far-right figures. However, some backed his position on Iran following his resignation.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said following Kent’s resignation, “I strongly disagree with many of the positions he has espoused over the years… But on this point, he is right,” Euronews reported.

Warner added that there was no credible evidence of an imminent Iranian threat warranting immediate military action.

Why it could hurt Trump more than it might seem

Kent built a reputation among Trump supporters through his military service and personal story. A former Green Beret with multiple deployments, he later joined the CIA.

He is seen as a MAGA loyalist, and according to CBC, he has refused to distance himself from the conspiracy theory that federal agents instigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

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He has also supported Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “stolen”.

With the midterms approaching and growing discussion within the MAGA movement over the US starting a new conflict—potentially one that could drag on—commentators see the resignation of a loyal MAGA supporter as a significant political blow to Trump’s efforts to maintain control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Sources: AP, Reuters, BBC, Euronews, CBC