US industry is being pushed to its limits by the Iran war — and it’s starting to show

The Iran war is exposing cracks in the U.S. industrial base, as defense companies struggle to ramp up production fast enough. The question is whether the system can adapt — or if it’s already too slow for a modern conflict.

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The war involving Iran is exposing a reality the U.S. hasn’t had to confront in decades: its industrial base may not be ready for a prolonged, large-scale conflict.

Behind the headlines about missiles and airstrikes, a quieter struggle is unfolding — one between Washington and the companies expected to supply the war.

The war is revealing a production problem

When President Donald Trump met with the heads of major defense contractors, the focus wasn’t strategy — it was output.

Companies like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and RTX are now under pressure to rapidly increase production of missiles, air defense systems, and aircraft. But scaling up isn’t something that can be switched on overnight.

Years of prioritizing efficiency and shareholder returns have left the industry lean. That works in peacetime. In wartime, it becomes a constraint.

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Tension is building between Washington and defense giants

That constraint is now turning into friction.

Trump has openly criticized defense companies for prioritizing dividends and stock buybacks over manufacturing capacity, even threatening to cut them off from government contracts if they fail to deliver faster.

From the industry’s perspective, the hesitation is not irrational. Expanding production requires massive investment, long-term planning, and confidence that demand — and political support — will last. Right now, neither is guaranteed.

Why the system can’t move faster

Even with money flowing in, the timeline doesn’t change much.

Building factories, securing materials, and training workers takes years. The same delays have already been seen in efforts to supply Ukraine, where increased demand exposed similar bottlenecks.

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This creates a fundamental mismatch: modern wars escalate quickly, but industrial capacity expands slowly.

A costly war with wider consequences

According to Deutsche Welle, the financial and economic implications are already mounting.

U.S. defense spending is rising sharply, with projections climbing toward $1.5 trillion in the coming years — a level that raises concerns about long-term sustainability. At the same time, political uncertainty means today’s spending priorities could shift after the next election cycle.

The impact also extends beyond traditional defense firms. Supply chains, energy markets, and even tech companies tied to military systems are being pulled into the equation.

Taken together, the conflict is not just testing military capabilities, but also exposing the limits of the systems that support them — something that becomes far more visible under the pressure of a prolonged war.

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Sources: Deutsche Welle (DW); Capital Alpha Partners; Center for a New American Security