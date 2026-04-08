‘Is That Really Her?’ New Melania theory goes viral

A familiar conspiracy theory surrounding Melania Trump is once again making waves online. This time, it was a single moment at a high-profile White House event that reignited speculation.

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Social media users quickly zeroed in on what they called an “odd” detail.

Fresh speculation

According to Newsner, the long-running “body double” theory resurfaced after Melania Trump appeared at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The tradition, which dates back to 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes, brought the First Lady and President Donald Trump together in front of a large crowd.

During the event, Melania addressed attendees, saying, “We are celebrating a very special Easter Egg Roll this year because it’s the 250th birthday of this beautiful nation. Enjoy it, and I hope you will have a wonderful day.”

Moment sparks talk

Attention intensified when President Trump appeared to momentarily search for his wife while she stood beside him.

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“It was a big thing to our great First Lady, who’s here someplace. Let’s see. I think this is our First Lady,” Trump said, before jokingly referring to her as a “movie star who came from Hollywood.”

Melania responded with a smile and laughter, but the exchange fueled online speculation.

Social media reacts

Some users questioned whether the woman at the event was actually Melania Trump, pointing to her demeanor.

“Melania never smiles that much,” one person wrote, while another asked, “Is that Fake Melania?”

Others referenced Trump’s remark directly, with one user commenting, “He can’t tell the decoys apart anymore.”

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Pushback and past claims

Not everyone supported the theory. One social media user argued that the absence of sunglasses made the claim unlikely, writing, “Odd not to have the sunglasses if it was fake.”

The conspiracy theory has circulated for years. In 2019, Donald Trump dismissed similar claims, stating, “The Fake News photoshopped pictures of Melania, then propelled conspiracy theories that it’s actually not her by my side in Alabama and other places. They are only getting more deranged with time!”

At the time, former spokesperson Stephanie Grisham also rejected the idea, calling it “shameful.”

Sources: Newsner