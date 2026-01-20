“It’s all about his ego,” says Trump’s former national security adviser

Greenland has become a flashpoint in a widening dispute between the United States and Europe.

As Trump’s language hardens, questions are growing about what is driving the push.

An investigation now points to a powerful figure with long-standing ties to the president and business interests in the Arctic.

Old idea resurfaced

An inquiry cited by the Express says cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder helped plant the seed of a U.S. bid for Greenland, with John Bolton alleging Lauder “suggested the US buy Greenland”.

The report notes Lauder and Trump have known each other for decades, and that Lauder donated $100,000 to the Trump Victory fundraising committee after Trump won in 2016.

The Guardian reported Lauder later said he was assisting Trump with “some of the most complex diplomatic challenges imaginable”, a line said to include Arctic ambitions.

Minerals and motives

Lauder has argued the Greenland push is strategic, writing in the New York Post: “Trump’s Greenland concept was never absurd, it was strategic.

Beneath its ice and rock lies a treasure trove of rare-earth elements essential for AI, advanced weaponry and modern technology.

As ice recedes, new maritime routes are emerging, reshaping global trade and security.”

Bolton disputed that framing, saying “it’s all about his [Trump’s] ego” and adding:

“I don’t know who suggested using military force, because that didn’t come up at all in 2018 or 2019,”.

The Express also cited Frank Rose, a former U.S. official, saying Trump does not need an invasion for security because Washington already has scope to expand its presence under the 1951 Defence of Greenland Agreement.

Business interests unclear

Trump has described ownership as a personal imperative.

Asked by the New York Times, he said:

“Because that’s what I feel is psychologically needed for success. I think that ownership gives you a thing that you can’t do, whether you’re talking about a lease or a treaty. Ownership gives you things and elements that you can’t get from just signing a document.”

Danish outlets reportedly linked Lauder to an investor group seeking projects involving Greenland’s water and hydro power.

A quoted Greenlandic businessman said: “Lauder and his colleagues in the investor group have a very good understanding of and access to the luxury market”.

Sources: Daily Express, The Guardian, New York Post, New York Times