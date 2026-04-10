Ivanka Trump breaks down in tears over Mom Ivana

A rare and personal interview has offered a glimpse into Ivanka Trump’s private life, as she spoke openly about loss and family. The conversation took an emotional turn when memories of her late mother surfaced.

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Her reflections highlighted the lasting impact of grief and the role of family in preserving legacy.

Emotional moment

According to UNILAD, Ivanka Trump appeared on the Diary of a CEO podcast, where she spoke about her mother, Ivana Trump.

During the interview with host Steven Bartlett, she became visibly emotional while discussing her upbringing and her mother’s influence.

“My mother taught me a lot about bringing intention to what you do,” she said, before apologizing as she began to tear up.

Remembering Ivana

Ivana Trump, who died on July 14, 2022, was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until their divorce in 1990. The couple had three children together.

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Reflecting on her mother’s life, Ivanka said: “She lived a good life. She was very joyful.”

As childhood photos were shown during the interview, she added: “I’m trying not to cry again.”

Impact of loss

Ivanka described the experience of losing a parent as deeply affecting, particularly given the circumstances.

“Losing a parent. It hits differently, you know, especially unexpectedly, especially sort of post-COVID, which kind of robbed so many of us of so many years.”

She emphasized the importance of keeping her mother’s memory alive within the family.

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Family support

The conversation also turned to Ivanka’s grandmother, Marie Zelníčková, who lives with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner in Florida.

“It’s a blessing to have her in our home and living with us,” Ivanka said.

She noted that her grandmother shares stories about Ivana, helping younger generations connect with their family history.

Personal struggles

Ivanka became emotional again when speaking about her grandmother’s health and their close bond.

“I have a lot of love for this woman,” she said, adding through tears: “This doesn’t happen to me often.”

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“She taught me so much about love. It’s been hard to see her now as she struggles.”

The interview also touched on Ivanka’s life after leaving the White House, where she served as an advisor during her father’s presidency. She has since stepped back from politics to focus on family, following personal challenges including therapy and her husband’s health diagnosis.

Sources: UNILAD, Diary of a CEO podcast



