Russia shoots down its own helicopter chasing Ukrainian drones

Air defenses have become a critical part of the war between Russia and Ukraine as both sides increasingly rely on drones.

Others are reading now

Nighttime interceptions and rapid responses to aerial threats have become routine in several Russian regions.

But in the chaos of such operations, mistakes can happen, sometimes with serious consequences.

Suspected friendly fire

A Russian military helicopter crashed in the Rostov region in early March after being deployed to intercept Ukrainian drones, with Russian Telegram channels suggesting it may have been shot down by friendly fire.

Videos circulating online show a burning aircraft streaking across the night sky for about 30 seconds before crashing.

Some initial observers believed the flaming object was a missile falling from the sky.

Also read

Mission against drones

The Russian aviation Telegram channel Helicopterpilot reported that the helicopter was sent on a mission around 8:00 p.m. to intercept Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles.

Later that night, around 11:45 p.m., the same channel reported that the aircraft had been destroyed.

According to the report, Russian forces themselves may have accidentally shot down the helicopter during the operation.

Official silence

Russia’s Defense Ministry did not confirm the loss of a helicopter. Instead, it stated that 34 Ukrainian drones had been shot down over the Rostov region overnight.

Regional governor Yury Slyusar said the drones were intercepted over the Millerovsky and Tarasovsky districts and that debris fell on the grounds of a recreation center.

Also read

He did not mention any helicopter crash.

Aircraft unclear

The independent Russian outlet Astra reported that the incident occurred near the Millerovo airfield.

Russian sources have not officially identified the aircraft. Aviation channel Aviahub published a sketch suggesting the helicopter may have been a Mi-8, a transport aircraft widely used by Russian forces.

Other unconfirmed reports suggested it could have been a Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Some reports claim the crew may have died in the crash, though this has not been independently verified.

Also read

Previous incidents

Friendly fire incidents involving Russian aircraft have been reported before.

Last summer near Anapa, a Russian helicopter responding to naval drones was reportedly shot down by a Pantsir-S1 air defense system. Russian channels later identified that aircraft as a Ka-29.

Open-source analysts from the Oryx project estimate that Russia has lost dozens of Mi-8 helicopters since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Sources: Digi24; Astra;