Russia’s tightening grip on digital access may be doing more than limiting information flow. New claims suggest it is quietly redrawing the country’s competitive landscape.

Others are reading now

At the center of the allegations is a system that could determine which businesses survive periods of disruption — and which are left behind.

Economic leverage

According to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR), Russian authorities are increasingly using internet restrictions as a tool of economic influence.

Companies that maintain access to users during outages gain a decisive advantage, while others risk disappearing from view entirely.

The SZR argues this shifts competition away from quality or price, placing political alignment at the core of business success.

Political influence

The report points to senior official Sergey Kiriyenko as playing a role in shaping these mechanisms, linking digital access decisions to broader domestic policy oversight.

Also read

This structure, according to the intelligence service, creates space for informal pressure on companies seeking to maintain visibility.

In this environment, businesses may face incentives not only to comply with regulations, but to demonstrate loyalty to the Kremlin.

Pressure on firms

The system also functions as a direct lever over companies’ behavior. Firms that continue serving users through VPN channels risk being excluded from key access lists.

Such removal could significantly reduce their reach, forcing a choice between compliance and losing market presence.

The SZR adds that financial considerations may also influence inclusion, though no specific figures have been disclosed.

Also read

How it works

At the core of the system are so-called “whitelists” — registers of websites that remain accessible during periods of internet restriction.

Originally introduced as a technical safeguard, these lists now determine which services remain visible when filtering is applied.

According to Ukrinform, only a small share of Russia’s more than 300 financial institutions are included, giving larger banks a structural advantage. Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina has acknowledged that such conditions limit competition and steer customers toward major players.

Market winners

The same pattern extends beyond banking. Ukrinform reports that companies such as “Vkusno i Tochka,” “Pyaterochka,” Yandex, and VK are among those benefiting from inclusion.

Their continued accessibility during disruptions places smaller competitors at risk of losing customers altogether.

Also read

“As a result, the ‘white lists’ have become more than just a registry of permitted websites. It is a mechanism through which the state controls access to consumers, while loyalty to the Kremlin has become the new currency of competitiveness,” the SZR stated.

Separately, Ukrinform reports that Russia is also considering restrictions on incoming international calls from certain countries, alongside mandatory labeling requirements.

Sources: Ukrinform, Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZR)



