Kremlin moves to restrict foreign contact for citizens

Russian authorities are weighing new measures that could further limit how citizens communicate with the outside world. The proposals suggest tighter controls on international contact and online activity.

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If implemented, the changes would mark another step in expanding state oversight of communications.

According to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR), officials in Russia are considering blocking incoming international calls from certain “unfriendly” countries unless users give prior consent.

The plans also include introducing mandatory labels for such calls, potentially warning recipients before they answer.

Targeting access

Some proposals go further, suggesting automatic blocking of international calls for elderly users.

Authorities argue such steps could protect vulnerable groups, though critics may see them as additional restrictions on personal communication.

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At the same time, the measures reflect broader efforts to regulate how Russians interact with foreign networks.

Pressure on users abroad

The reported initiatives also affect Russians living outside the country. Roskomnadzor is said to be recommending the use of Russian proxy servers in device settings.

This approach could slow access to messaging platforms and limit the performance of global services.

In parallel, existing labour laws complicate remote work from abroad, as regulations require employees to formally designate a workplace within Russia.

Uneven restrictions

While new limits are being considered for ordinary citizens, a separate legislative proposal targeting officials has faced resistance.

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A plan to ban lawmakers and state representatives from owning property overseas received a negative review from a government commission.

The draft law, which cited risks of foreign influence, was deemed to need “substantial revision,” leaving the issue unresolved.

Broader trend

The reported measures align with wider restrictions already observed in Russian-controlled areas.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, access to Western social media platforms has been increasingly limited in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Together, these developments point to a continuing shift toward tighter control over communication channels and digital activity.

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Sources: Ukrinform, SZR Ukraine