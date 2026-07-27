Analyst points to signs Russia could be preparing for broader military mobilization

Latvian military officer Jānis Slaidiņš says a series of reported developments, including military summonses and restrictions on leave for Russian security personnel, could indicate preparations for broader mobilization or increased military activity.

Several recent developments in Russia may indicate preparations for expanded military activity or a broader mobilization effort, according to comments by Latvian National Armed Forces Major and National Guard Staff Officer Jānis Slaidiņš.

According to LA.LV, Slaidiņš cited assessments by Ukrainian military expert Roman Krivonos, who identified a series of developments that could signal increased military preparations.

Possible warning signs

One of the indicators highlighted by Krivonos is the reported restriction of vacations for personnel serving in the Russian armed forces and law enforcement agencies beginning July 28.

According to LA.LV, another point of concern is the reported issuance of approximately 370,000 to 380,000 military summonses in Russia, with additional conscription expected in the coming months.

Slaidiņš said such large-scale call-ups could be intended to create new military units, reinforce existing formations or replace battlefield losses.

Areas of concern

Slaidiņš argued that military planners should always prepare for the worst-case scenario. If Russia succeeds in recruiting large numbers of additional troops, he said, it could expand operations not only in eastern Ukraine but also in regions bordering Russia.

According to LA.LV, he identified the Sumy and Chernihiv regions as areas being closely watched because of their strategic importance and proximity to Kyiv.

He added that Ukraine is already strengthening defensive positions in those directions in anticipation of different possible scenarios.

Internal preparations

Another development cited by Slaidiņš is the reported readiness of Russia’s National Guard, Rosgvardiya, for possible duties related to mobilization.

According to LA.LV, Slaidiņš said Rosgvardiya’s traditional role includes maintaining internal order and responding to protests, suggesting its preparations could be linked to any future mobilization measures.

He concluded that, taken together, these developments may indicate Russia is preparing for possible mobilization or further military action, although they do not confirm that such a decision has been made.

Sources: LA.LV