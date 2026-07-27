Long wars leave deep scars that rarely stay confined to the battlefield.

Beyond the frontline trenches and smoke, the true scale of combat losses often emerges in unexpected places far from the fighting. Behind closed doors, quiet paper trails and everyday records can tell a brutal story, reports Digi24.ro.

Overwhelmed hospital wards

A fresh investigation into Russian healthcare facilities reveals that 2025 was the deadliest year yet of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Open-source researchers from the group VOID combed through thousands of local administrative documents, hospital procurement reports, and social media posts.

What they uncovered paints a grim picture of a medical system under extreme stress. Civilian hospitals across dozens of Russian regions were completely overwhelmed by waves of wounded soldiers coming off the front lines.

To handle the massive influx, civilian doctors had to make tough choices every day. Local clinics were forced to postpone routine procedures, cancel planned surgeries, and convert standard wards into emergency trauma units.

According to Digi24.ro, regional authorities scrambled to authorize emergency purchases for extra blood supplies, surgical equipment, and long-term care tools. Local officials even began publicly acknowledging the urgent need to accommodate thousands of injured service members.

The pressure was not just felt near the Ukrainian border. Injured troops were routinely shipped to public facilities thousands of kilometers away from active combat zones, proving that the strain has spread across the entire country.

Hidden casualty records

The Kremlin has kept official death tolls strictly secret since the early months of its full-scale invasion. Without official transparency from Moscow, independent journalists and investigators have had to rely on creative methods to measure the true human toll.

Researchers have regularly examined inheritance registries, local obituaries, and satellite data from expanding cemeteries. Earlier studies by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Mediazona, and Meduza all tracked sharp increases in combat deaths over recent years.

Yet this new hospital data suggests 2025 saw losses that eclipsed previous stages of the war. Military medical units simply cannot handle the sheer volume of casualties without help.

By depending so heavily on civilian healthcare, the Russian military has inadvertently exposed its own struggles. The overflow of injured soldiers proves that combat losses have reached unprecedented levels.

Sources: Digi24.ro, VOID, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Mediazona, Meduza