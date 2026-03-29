Kyiv targets heart of Russia’s air defence network

A wave of strikes in early March has targeted key elements of Russia’s military infrastructure. Ukrainian officials say the campaign focused on weakening systems that protect troops and territory from aerial attack.

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The reported damage, if confirmed, could open new opportunities for Ukraine’s air operations, reports WP Tech.

Systems targeted

Ukraine’s defence ministry said its forces struck more than 20 sites linked to Russian air defence between 1 and 15 March.

These included missile systems, radar stations and electronic warfare assets, according to an official statement.

“From March 1 to 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked more than 20 targets supporting Russian air defense, including surface-to-air missile systems, radar systems, and major electronic warfare (EW) assets. Each destroyed or disabled air defense system, radar station, or electronic warfare asset creates a gap in the enemy’s air defense, opening up space for our missile attacks and air operations,” the ministry said.

The claims could not be independently verified.

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Key equipment

Among the systems cited were Pantsir-S1, Tor, Tor-M1, S-300, Buk variants and the S-400 Triumf.

The Pantsir-S1, a short-range system, is considered both costly and operationally important, with an estimated price of $15-20 million per unit.

Long-range S-400 systems, capable of targeting aircraft at distances of up to 400 km, are also seen as central to Russia’s layered air defence network.

Damage to such assets can reduce coverage and limit response capabilities.

Radar losses

Ukraine also reported strikes on radar systems including Podlet-1K, Kasta-2E2 and Nebo-U, as well as components linked to S-300 batteries.

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“Without functioning radars, enemy air defenses become ‘blind,’ making it difficult for the occupiers to quickly respond to incoming threats,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added.

Analysts note that radar disruption can be as significant as destroying missile launchers, as it affects detection and coordination.

This can create vulnerabilities even where launch systems remain intact.

Battlefield impact

Military experts say sustained pressure on air defence systems can shift the balance in contested airspace.

Gaps in coverage may allow more effective missile strikes and aerial operations.

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However, the overall impact depends on Russia’s ability to repair, replace or reposition its systems.

The situation remains fluid, with both sides continuing to adapt tactics.

Sources: Ukrainian Defense Ministry, WPTech