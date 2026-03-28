Study suggests frequent ejaculation may boost fertility

New research is challenging long-standing advice given to men undergoing fertility treatment. Scientists say the timing of ejaculation may play a bigger role in sperm health than previously thought.

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A study led by researchers at the University of Oxford found that sperm quality declines the longer it is stored in the body, according to The Guardian. The findings suggest that frequent ejaculation could improve sperm health by reducing damage over time.

The research, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, analyzed data from more than 100 studies involving nearly 55,000 men.

Sperm quality drops

Researchers found that longer periods without ejaculation were linked to increased DNA damage and oxidative stress in sperm.

“In men, the negative effects we found on sperm DNA damage and oxidative damage were large-ish, so we are confident that this is a biologically meaningful and important effect,” said Dr Krish Sanghvi, lead author of the study.

These changes can affect how well sperm move and function, which are key factors in successful fertilization.

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Guidelines questioned

The findings challenge current World Health Organization recommendations, which advise men to abstain from ejaculation for two to seven days before fertility testing or IVF.

According to the study, those guidelines were designed to maximize sperm count rather than quality.

“All we recommend is that clinicians and couples reconsider whether long abstinence is always good, because abstinence leads to deterioration in sperm quality,” Sanghvi said.

Balancing factors

Experts say both sperm quantity and quality matter when trying to conceive.

While longer abstinence may increase sperm count, shorter intervals could produce healthier, more active sperm.

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A clinical trial cited by The Guardian found pregnancy rates were higher when men abstained for less than 48 hours compared to longer periods.

Expert view

Professor Allan Pacey of the University of Manchester said shorter abstinence may be beneficial in assisted reproduction.

“With a short abstinence time the sperm are fresher, more motile and have lower levels of DNA damage,” he said.

He added that while current guidelines remain useful for diagnostic comparisons, they may be less relevant during treatment itself.

Sources: The Guardian, Proceedings of the Royal Society B